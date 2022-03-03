Lorient vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Lorient host Lyon on Friday night in the 27th round of the French top-flight.

Lorient have had mixed results of late and are involved in the battle for survival. However, they beat 10-man Brest 1-0 in their last game, with winter signing Ibrahima Kone coming off the bench to score the sole goal of the game.

Lorient sit 16th in the Ligue 1 standings with just 24 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result to pull away from the drop zone when they play on Friday.

Lyon have struggled for results of late, picking up just one win in their last four games. They were beaten 1-0 by Lille in their last outing and, despite having more than three times their opponents' shot attempts, they failed to create enough chances to pick up any points.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with 38 points from 26 games. They are five points behind the European spots and will be looking to reduce that gap on Friday.

Lorient vs Lyon Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Lorient and Lyon. The hosts have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The game ended 1-1.

Lorient Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Lyon Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Lorient vs Lyon Team News

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine and Stephane Diarra both remain injured and are set to sit out Friday's game. Jeremy Morel has recovered from his injury and will return to the squad.

Injured: Fabien Lemoine, Stephane Diarra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon

Rayan Cherki and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are both injured and are not expected to play against Lorient. Jason Denayer and Lenny Pintor are both dealing with injuries as well and are major doubts for the game.

Injured: Rayan Cherki, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: Jason Denayer, Lenny Pintor

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Lyon Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Leo Petrot, Vincent Le Goff; Bonke Innocent; Dango Outtara, Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Laurienté; Ibrahima Kone

Lyon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes; Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Castello Lukeba, Emerson Palmieri; Maxence Caqueret, Tanguy Ndombele; Romain Faivre, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi; Moussa Dembele

Lorient vs Lyon Prediction

Lorient have won two of their last four games after going 16 straight games without a win. They have, however, scored just 10 home league goals this season, the fewest in the division, and will be looking to fix that as the season concludes.

Lyon, on the other hand, have picked up just one win in their last four games, scoring three goals in that period. Their away form has been very disappointing with just three wins in 12 games and they could therefore have to settle for a point on Friday.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Lyon

