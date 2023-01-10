Lorient vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Ligue 1 action will return in midweek, with Lorient welcoming Monaco to the Stade du Moustoir for a matchday 18 fixture on Wednesday (January 11).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 6-0 victory at Chataigneraie in the Coupe de France on Sunday. Yoann Cathline scored a brace to help his side secure qualification for the next round.

Monaco, meanwhile, suffered a shock elimination against Ligue 2 side Rodez in the domestic cup competition. The Principality outfit let a two-goal lead slip, having gone ahead by the 37th minute through Maghnes Akliouche and Wissam Ben Yedder.

However, Joseph Mendes and Aymen Abdennour scored in the second half to force penalties, where the visitors progressed with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Les Rouge et Blanc will now turn their attention to league action, where they are fifth, having garnered 34 points from 17 games. Lorient are one spot and one point behind them.

Lorient vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have won 15 of their last 28 games against Lorient. Seven games have ended in a share of the spoils, while the hosts have six wins.

Their most recent meeting in February 2022 ended in a goalless stalemate.

Lorient are without a home win in the league since October 2022, while Monaco have lost just one of their last 13 away league games, winning ten.

Monaco are the only Ligue 1 team yet to trail at half-time away from home this season.

Lorient have won just one of their last five league games at home.

Monaco have scored in their last ten competitive games.

Lorient vs Monaco

Lorient are firmly in the top half of the table and are also in the hunt for European qualification. Regis Le Bris' side will look to get their act right in front of their fans but will have to up the ante against one of the league's best travellers.

Monaco, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a shock defeat in the cup, with their capitulation from a two-goal lead highlighting their defensive lapses.

FC LORIENT 🐟 @FCLorient 𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐨 (𝟓𝐞̀𝐦𝐞, 𝟑𝟑 𝐩𝐭𝐬)

➤ Mercredi 21h 𝐅𝐂 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝟔𝐞̀𝐦𝐞, 𝟑𝟏 𝐩𝐭𝐬)𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐨 (𝟓𝐞̀𝐦𝐞, 𝟑𝟑 𝐩𝐭𝐬)➤ Mercredi 21h 𝐅𝐂 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝟔𝐞̀𝐦𝐞, 𝟑𝟏 𝐩𝐭𝐬) 🆚 𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐨 (𝟓𝐞̀𝐦𝐞, 𝟑𝟑 𝐩𝐭𝐬)➤ Mercredi 21h https://t.co/oAJIr6LyL9

Both sides are firmly in the race to qualify for Europe and will be keen to avoid dropping points against a direct rival. Considering the same, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Monaco

Lorient vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Highest scoring half: second half

Tip 4 - Under 2.5 goals

