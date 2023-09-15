Lorient vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Lorient play host to Monaco this Sunday in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient currently sit in 11th place in the table, while Monaco are actually the early leaders in the campaign after taking 10 points from their first four games.

Can Monaco continue their hot streak this weekend with another win, or will Lorient manage to pull off an upset of sorts?

Lorient vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have generally had success against Lorient in recent years, winning on four of their last six visits to the Stade du Moustoir. However, their last two trips there have seen them claim just one point in a 2-2 draw in January.

That 2-2 draw was a truly dramatic game that saw Lorient come from behind to take a 2-1 lead with less than 20 minutes remaining, only for Monaco to score a 92nd-minute equaliser through Wissam Ben Yedder.

Monaco are not only top of the league right now, but their goal record thus far has been fantastic. They’ve scored 13 goals in their opening four matches, five more than any other side in Ligue 1.

Lorient’s last match was bitterly disappointing. After turning on the style to beat Lille 4-1, they then crashed at the hands of newly-promoted Le Havre, suffering a 3-0 defeat.

Given their goalscoring exploits thus far, it’s hardly surprising to see two Monaco players – Wissam Ben Yedder and Takumi Minamino – amongst Ligue 1’s top scorers thus far. The former has four goals, the latter has three.

Lorient vs Monaco Prediction

This game promises to be an exciting one, but despite being the away team, it’s probably safe to say that Monaco have the advantage coming into it.

Lorient’s loss to Le Havre showed them to be a flawed side, particularly in defense, and against a free-scoring team like Monaco, that is alarming.

If Lorient play to their best, they could make a game of it, but overall, it feels more likely that Monaco will come out on top.

Prediction: Lorient 1-3 Monaco

Lorient vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco to win

Tip 2: Monaco to score more than 2 goals – Yes (Monaco have scored at least three goals in all four of their games thus far, and Lorient’s defense is not the strongest).

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score for Monaco – Yes (Ben Yedder already has four goals in his opening four games this season).