Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news, and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will look to keep building momentum at the top when they travel to the Stade du Moustoir to face relegation-battling Lorient in a Ligue 1 game.

After eking out a draw in Mauricio Pochettino's first game in-charge, Les Parisiens have won three games consecutively to move ahead of Lille on goal difference.

They still have the same number of points, though, and cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, the reigning French champions will be looking to extend that further against Lorient.

Meanwhile, Lorient have struggled to progress from the drop zone for much of the campaign.

Back in the top-flight after three years, Les Merlus haven't had the most memorable return, winning only four times from 20 games thus far.

They are second from bottom in the standings with only 15 points, three adrift of safety, and are staring at another setback.

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-To-Head

PSG have traditionally dominated this fixture with 19 wins from 30 games, while Lorient have claimed the spoils only six times before.

Since the 2-2 draw in August 2012, Les Parisiens have won every single fixture against Lorient, including a 2-0 win at home earlier this season.

Lorient Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Lorient

Most of Lorient's COVID-affected players have already returned to the fold. However, Paul Nardi and Vincent Le Goff are still in isolation and will be unavailable for the clash.

On the bright side, forward Armand Lauriente returns from his suspension, bolstering Christophe Pélissier's options in attack.

Injured: Paul Nardi and Vincent Le Goff

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor Navas and Marquinhos continue their recovery from the knocks they sustained in the last match. Meanwhile, Ander Herrera is nursing a muscular problem. Colin Dagba remains in isolation following a positive coronavirus test.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, and Ander Herrera

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Colin Dagba

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Lorient (4-4-2): Matthieu Dreyer; Jonathan Delaplace, Julien Laporte, Andreaw Gravillon, Jeremy Morel; Armand Lauriente, Enzo Le Fee, Trevoh Chalobah, Yoane Wissa; Pierre-Yves Hamel, Terem Moffi.

Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rico; Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Laywin Kurzawa; Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi.

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Lorient may feel confident after their recent win and could make life difficult for the title holders. However, Pochettino's side still have a vastly superior quality in their ranks and should seal a routine away win.

Prediction: Lorient 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain