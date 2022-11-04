Lorient vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lorient lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG outfit at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday.

Lorient vs PSG Preview

Lorient are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nice last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Parisian giants edged Juventus to a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lorient vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive record against Lorient and have won 20 out of the 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lorient's seven victories.

Lorient have won only one of their last 15 games against PSG in Ligue 1, with their previous victory coming in January last year.

Lorient have won only one of their last 11 games at home against PSG in Ligue 1 and have suffered seven defeats during this period.

After a run of six consecutive victories in Ligue 1, Lorient are winless in their last three matches in the competition.

PSG have collected 35 points from their 13 games in Ligue 1 so far this season - the third-best tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 11 games away from home in Ligue 1, with their previous defeat in such matches coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Monaco in March this year.

Lorient vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning a treble this season. Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Lorient have managed to exceed expectations so far but will be up against France's most formidable opponent on Sunday. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lorient 1-3 PSG

Lorient vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

