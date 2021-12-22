Lorient vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as PSG take on Lorient on Wednesday. PSG have excellent players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lorient are in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The home side crashed out of the French Cup over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are the favourites to win the title this season. The Parisians eased past Monaco by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

Lorient vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have a predictably impressive record against Lorient and have won 19 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Lorient have managed seven victories against PSG and will need to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Lorient. PSG were stunned on the day and will need to prove a point this week.

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-L

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-W-W

Lorient vs PSG Team News

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine and Jeremy Morel are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Stephane Diarra and Loris Mouyokolo have made progress with their recoveries and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Fabien Lemoine, Jeremy Morel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG

Neymar, Colin Dagba, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa have made progress with their recoveries but remain ruled out for the remainder of the month.

Injured: Neymar, Colin Dagba, Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs PSG Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Quentin Boisgard; Igor Silva, Stephane Diarra, Laurent Abergel, Enzo Le Fee, Vincent Le Goff; Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe

Lorient vs PSG Prediction

PSG have blown hot and cold this season and are yet to click as a unit under Mauricio Pochettino. The Parisians do have a lead of 13 points at the top of the league and will want to put on a show this weekend.

Lorient have failed to hit their stride this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Lorient 0-2 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi