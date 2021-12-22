Lorient vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this week as they lock horns with a struggling Lorient outfit in a league encounter on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in this fixture and will want to win this game.

Lorient are in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings and will likely face a challenging relegation battle in the coming months. The hosts suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat against Metz last week and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have a 13-point lead at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional in Ligue 1 this season. The Parisians are on a six-game unbeaten streak and will want to extend their impressive run against Lorient on Wednesday.

Lorient vs PSG Team News

Lorient can cause an upset. Image Source: FC Lorient

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine and Jeremy Morel are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Stephane Diarra and Loris Mouyokolo have made progress with their recoveries and will be included in the squad. Lorient will need to field their best team against PSG this week.

Injured: Fabien Lemoine, Jeremy Morel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Colin Dagba, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa have made progress with their recoveries but remain ruled out for the remainder of the month.

Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos have overcome their injury concerns and will be available for selection. With Neymar ruled out, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will need to step up and shoulder much of the goalscoring burden against Lorient this week.

Injured: Neymar, Colin Dagba, Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Lorient and PSG kick off?

India: 23rd December 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 22nd December 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 22nd December, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Lorient vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Lorient vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi