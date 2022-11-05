Lorient vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Lorient lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG outfit in an important clash at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Lorient vs PSG Preview

Lorient are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side have picked up only two points in their last three league matches, however, and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a five-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season. The Parisian giants edged Juventus to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lorient vs PSG Team News

Lorient

Laurent Abergel and Samuel Loric are recovering from injuries at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Gedeon Kalulu has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to return to the lineup for this match. Terem Moffi has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Laurent Abergel, Samuel Loric

Doubtful: Gedeon Kalulu

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Keylor Navas and Fabian Ruiz are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Lionel Messi is carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this match. In his absence, the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will need to step up for PSG this weekend.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Fabian Ruiz

Doubtful: Presnel Kimpembe, Lionel Messi

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Lorient and PSG kick off?

India: 6th November 2022, at 5:30 PM

USA: 6th November 2022, at 8 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 AM (Central Standard Time), 5 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th November 2022, at 1 PM

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen PSG confirm Lionel Messi won’t feature against Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. It’s only a minor injury and he’s expected to be back in full training next week. PSG confirm Lionel Messi won’t feature against Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. It’s only a minor injury and he’s expected to be back in full training next week.

Where and how to watch Lorient vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 4

How to watch live streaming of Lorient vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes