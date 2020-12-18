Lorient vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

FC Lorient welcome Stade Rennes to the Stade du Moustoir in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have lost seven of their last eight games, and as a result, find themselves in the relegation zone.

The visitors have got back to winning ways, recording back-to-back wins against Nice and Marseille.

Lorient vs Rennes Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 32 times across all competitions. With 15 wins, Rennes have the upper hand in the fixture while Les Merlus have nine wins to their name. There have been eight stalemates played in this fixture.

These sides last met in the 2016-17 campaign, when they both recorded wins in their respective home fixtures.

Lorient form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Rennes form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Lorient vs Rennes Team News

Lorient will be without striker Umut Bozok, centre-back Matthieu Saunier and defender Houboulang Mendes. There are doubts over the availability of Josué Homawoo, Jonathan Delaplace and Julien Laporte.

Andrew Gravillon was shown a straight red card in their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain and remains suspended for the next two games.

Injured: Umut Bozok (ankle), Matthieu Saunier (ankle), Houboulang Mendes (muscle)

Doubtful: Josué Homawoo, Jonathan Delaplace, Julien Laporte

Suspended: Andrew Gravillon

Rennes have been dealing with some serious injury issues. Manager Julien Stephan will be without defender Daniele Rugani, forward Serhou Guirassy, goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, attacker Romain Del Castillo and midfielder Jonas Martin on account of injuries.

Injured: Alfred Gomis (undisclosed), Romain Del Castillo (muscle), Jonas Martin (ankle), Daniele Rugani (thigh), Serhou Guirassy (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Rennes Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Nardi; Jérôme Hergault, Jeremy Morel, Vincent Le Goff; Trevoh Chalobah, Enzo Le Fee, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel; Armand Lauriente, Pierre-Yves Hamel, Quentin Boisgard

Rennes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Romain Sain; Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Faitout Maouassa; Steven Nzonzi; Eduardo Camavinga, Clement Grenier, Jeremy Doku, Adrien Truffert; M'Baye Niang

Lorient vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have done well to regain form in their recent fixtures. They've secured two narrow wins back-to-back in the league, allowing them to build momentum and confidence.

With the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Jeremy Doku in their ranks, they should be able to make it three wins in a row against Lorient, who have failed to score in seven of their last eight games.

Prediction: Lorient 0-2 Rennes