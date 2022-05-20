Lorient vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st May 2022

Lorient will entertain Troyes at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in the final round of fixtures in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

All 10 games in the French top flight are scheduled to kick off simultaneously on the final day. Lorient and Troyes have both secured their top-flight status, so this game is a mere formality for the two sides, in which they will be looking to improve their places in the league standings.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings but avoided a loss last time around as they held Bordeaux to a goalless draw. The draw confirmed Bordeaux's relegation and Lorient's top-flight status.

Troyes secured a 3-0 win over Lille and held PSG to a 2-2 draw in their first two games of the month but failed to build on them as they fell to a 3-1 loss to Lens at home last time around.

Lorient vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern France rivals have crossed paths 22 times across all competitions thus far. The head-to-head record is perfectly even between the two sides at the moment, with nine wins for each side and four games ending in draws.

The home team are without a win in this fixture since 2017 and have failed to find the back of the net in their last five encounters against ESTAC.

Lorient (34) have scored the fewest goals in Ligue 1 this term, and Troyes have scored the third-lowest (36), though both teams have scored 19 goals in their home fixtures.

Troyes have conceded as many as 10 goals from the penalty spot this term, no team has let in more.

The hosts are undefeated in the four Ligue 1 meetings at home against Troyes.

If Les Merlus lose, they'll end up with 35 points, their lowest tally in the top-flight. On the flip side, if Troyes secure a win here, their tally of 40 points then will be their highest since the 2001-02 season.

Lorient vs Troyes Prediction

Lorient have failed to score in six of their 18 league games at home this term but should be able to score against Troyes in this fixture. With their top-flight status secured, the club might take this as an opportunity to give some youngsters a few minutes under their belt here.

Troyes have picked up just one win from their last seven league outings, suffering four losses in that period, so they might struggle here. While they performed well in the reverse fixture, they are not the favorites here.

We back the home side to come out on top in this game.

Prediction: Lorient 1-0 Troyes

Lorient vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lorient.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

