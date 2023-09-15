Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023 

Los Angeles FC will welcome LA Galaxy to the BMO Stadium for an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Portland Timbers. Larrys Mabiala and Claudio Bravo scored in either half to guide their team to victory.

LA Galaxy, meanwhile, came from behind to share the spoils in a 2-2 home draw against St. Louis City. First-half goals from Samuel Adeniran and Joao Klauss saw the visitors take a two-goal lead into the break. Riqui Puig halved the deficit from the spot before Adeniran got sent off on the hour mark. Billy Sharp stepped off the bench to level matters in the 83rd minute.

The draw left the Galaxy in 13th spot in the Western Conference table, having garnered 30 points from 26 games. Los Angeles FC sit in third spot with 40 points to show for their efforts in 27 games.

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 20 occasions in the past. LA Galaxy have nine wins to their name, Los Angeles FC were victorious in six previous games, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2023 when LA Galaxy claimed a 2-1 home win.

Nine of the last 10 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both teams score and also produced at least three goals.

Los Angeles FC have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been below their best in recent weeks, losing their last three games on the bounce. They have also lost each of the last two 'El Trafico' derbies to LA Galaxy and will be eager not to cede city bragging rights for the third game in a row.

The Galaxy, for their part, have struggled throughout the season but have had an upturn in recent weeks, having not lost any of their last four league games.

We are backing the home side to narrowly edge out a high-scoring derby.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-2 LA Galaxy

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals