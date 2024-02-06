Los Angeles Galaxy vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Club football returns to the fold with a set of friendly matches this week as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with an impressive Charlotte FC side in an intriguing encounter on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Charlotte FC Preview

Charlotte FC finished in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have managed to step up to the plate in recent weeks. The North Carolina outfit played out a 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, finished in 13th place in the Western Conference league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The Galaxy slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy and Charlotte FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The two matches between Charlotte FC and Los Angeles Galaxy have witnessed only two goals scored, with the winning team keeping a clean sheet in each victory so far.

Charlotte FC are winless in three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Inter Miami last year.

Los Angeles Galaxy are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 4-3 margin against Minnesota United in September last year.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled to impose themselves over the past year but have shown flashes of their attacking ability in recent weeks. Diego Fagundez found the back of the net against St. Louis City and will look to replicate his heroics this week.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day but have also struggled this year. Los Angeles Galaxy have several issues to address, however, and are unlikely to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Charlotte FC

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Fagundez to score - Yes