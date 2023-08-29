Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Charlotte FC lock horns with Orlando City in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Lions edged St. Louis City to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The home side defeated Los Angeles FC by a 2-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of a total of four matches played between the two teams.

While Orlando City completed a league double over Charlotte FC last season, Charlotte FC have managed to win both their games against the Lions this season and also knocked them out of the US Open Cup.

Charlotte FC have lost only one of their last 13 matches at home in all competitions and have managed to win each of their last two games at the Bank of America Stadium.

After a run of only six victories in 21 games in all competitions, Orlando City have won six of their last nine matches and are currently on a winning run of two games.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have managed to turn their campaign around in recent weeks and are in good form at the moment. Facundo Torres has come into his own for the Lions and will look to make an impact this week.

Charlotte FC have made the Bank of America Stadium their fortress and will look to make the most of their home advantage. Orlando City are in better form, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-3 Orlando City

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Facundo Torres to score - Yes