Los Angeles Galaxy vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on St. Louis City in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs St. Louis City Preview

St. Louis City are currently at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have played out only one match against St. Louis City in all competition and were held to a 1-1 draw in the only match between the two teams.

In a run dating back to 2005, Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches at home against expansion teams in the MLS.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost only one of their last 11 matches in the regular season of the MLS since May this year - their best run in the competition since 2018.

St. Louis City have won only two of their last 12 matches away from home in all competitions and have lost each of their last four such games.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs St. Louis City Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have managed to come into their own this season and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. Riqui Puig has been in impressive form for the home side and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

St. Louis City have largely failed to make the most of their strong start to the season and cannot afford another poor result this weekend. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 St. Louis City

Los Angeles Galaxy vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes