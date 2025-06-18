Los Angeles vs Esperance Tunis Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2025

Los Angeles will face Esperance Tunis at the Geodis Park on Friday in the second group game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Black and Gold only qualified for the Club World Cup via a playoff clash against Club America following Club Leon's expulsion from the competition, but have begun their campaign on the wrong note.

They were beaten 2-0 by English giants Chelsea in their group opener, conceding a goal in either half, and had a couple of good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert.

Esperance Tunis, meanwhile, secured a spot on the global stage as the best-ranked eligible side from CAF, but like their opponents, also suffered defeat in their opening game. They were beaten 2-0 by Flamengo on Tuesday and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

The Smiling One sit rock-bottom in Group D with zero points and will be keen to pick up their first win of the tournament this week to remain in contention for advancement to the knockout stages.

Los Angeles vs Esperance Tunis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

The weekend clash will also mark Esperance's third competitive meeting with a North American side, having won one and lost one of their previous two. Los Angeles, meanwhile, have never faced off against an African side.

The Black and Gold are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

While the Falcons are making their debut on the global stage this summer, Esperance are participating in a fourth FIFA Club World Cup, having appeared in the competition in 2011, 2018 and 2019.

Los Angeles vs Esperance Tunis Prediction

LAFC's latest result ended a 10-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They showed their capabilities in chance creation against Chelsea last time out and will fancy their chances against a significantly weaker side this weekend.

Similarly, the Red and Yellow saw their latest result end an 11-game unbeaten run. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see Esperance lose here as well.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Esperance Tunis

Los Angeles vs Esperance Tunis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of LAFC's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of LAFC's last five matches)

