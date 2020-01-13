Los Blancos beat Manchester United to Van de Beek, Bale to stay? Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 13th January 2020

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Is Donny Van de Beek Bernabeu-bound?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Real Madrid transfer news roundup for the day. Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos picked up their first silverware of the season this weekend, defeating Atletico Madrid on penalties to secure the Supercopa de Espana, but despite this it’s still expected that the Frenchman will look to add to his squad this month.

Here are today’s stories.

Real close to signing Van de Beek

The Mirror is reporting that Real Madrid are closing in on the signature of Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek – gazumping Manchester United in the process. The report suggests that Real have agreed to meet Ajax’s £46.8 million valuation, with the player looking likely to move in the summer.

It’s now “more than 80% certain” that the Dutchman will be moving to the Bernabeu, supposedly after a deal with United went cold when the Red Devils decided against selling Paul Pogba in the current transfer window.

Donnarumma to sign new deal with AC Milan to ward off Los Blancos interest?

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Calciomercato is reporting that AC Milan are ready to offer goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a bumper new deal in order to fend off what is described as “concrete interest” from Real Madrid.

Donnarumma – who is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola – sees his current contract expire in the summer of 2021 and is supposedly demanding around €6 million per year to stay at the San Siro – despite Milan wanting to reduce their wage bill.

But with Real sniffing around the Italian international, a new deal is now expected.

Real still looking to sell Bale, but Inter Miami links quieten

Gareth Bale

The Telegraph is reporting that Real Madrid are still looking to sell Welsh forward Gareth Bale, but that they’re beginning to run out of options when it comes to willing suitors. This report comes as Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has denied links to a possible departure via the BBC.

One link that appears to have gone quiet is the one to MLS side Inter Miami. David Beckham’s new franchise had been linked with a move for Bale, but Goal.com is now reporting that a transfer seems unlikely, with Inter Miami now instead linked to David Silva and Celtic’s Lewis Morgan instead.

