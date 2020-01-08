Los Blancos the bookies' favourites to sign Pogba, will Isco move to Manchester City and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 8th January 2020

Paddy Power have made Real Madrid the favourites to land Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Real Madrid transfer news roundup. Los Blancos currently sit join-top of La Liga alongside bitter rivals Barcelona, but with Zinedine Zidane’s side having a huge 2020 ahead of them – most notably a Champions League clash with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on the horizon – it’s expected that they might step into the transfer market this month to strengthen their ranks.

Here are the latest stories surrounding Real Madrid!

Real the bookies’ favourites to land Pogba

Yesterday saw various reports emerge that Real Madrid had held “secret talks” with Manchester United regarding a move for Paul Pogba, with the Daily Express suggesting that Los Blancos could offer the Red Devils Gareth Bale, Isco, Toni Kroos or Luka Modric in exchange for the Frenchman.

Today, The Telegraph is stating that bookmaker Paddy Power has made Real the overwhelming favourites to sign Pogba – who is currently recovering from ankle surgery – this month, giving them 21/10 odds to secure his signature. Other clubs in the running are said to be Juventus (5/1), Barcelona (12/1) and Paris Saint-Germain (16/1) although notably, no odds were given for him simply remaining at Old Trafford.

Scout given credit for Reinier Jesus move

It’s being widely reported that Real are in pole position to sign Flamengo’s 17-year old Brazilian starlet Reinier Jesus, and Marca is reporting that there’s a big reason that Los Blancos were able to jump the queue when it comes to inking a deal for the teenager.

The report gives Real’s scout Juni Calafat the credit for ensuring the deal should go ahead, stating that he was also largely responsible for the signings of fellow young Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, and that thanks to the Vinicius move, the club have a strong working relationship with Flamengo.

The likelihood is that Real will pay Reinier’s €30 million release clause to seal the move.

Isco to Manchester City?

The Daily Star – via Spanish publication Eldesmarque – is reporting that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made contact with Real with regards to a move for Spanish attacking midfielder Isco.

According to the report, Guardiola views Isco as the natural successor to David Silva, who will be departing the Etihad at the end of the season after making more than 400 appearances for the club.

The report suggests that Chelsea have also been linked with the star – but Isco would prefer a move to City.

