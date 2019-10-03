LOSC Lille 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Champions League 2019-20

Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Frank Lampard recorded his maiden victory in the Champions League as a manager, as his Chelsea side pipped an exciting Lille outfit by 2-1 margin to take home all three points.

More so, the Blues have now made it three wins in three in all competitions, with performances and positive passages of play finally appearing to translate into points.

With that, they are now placed third in Group H, behind Ajax and Valencia. Although their goal difference is superior to the Spanish club, the head-to-head record in the group stage so far between the two clubs sees Chelsea below Valencia.

However, the Blues will face their real test in coming weeks, as they take on the high-flying Ajax in what could make or break their Champions League campaign along with their hopes of making it to the knockout stages.

Coming back to this game, birthday boy Tammy Abraham bagged his eighth goal of the season with a well-taken finish, before 20-year-old Victor Osimhen restored parity in the 33rd minute. Willian restored Chelsea's lead with a sumptuous volley, and the visitors held on despite a couple of late scares to register their first Champions League win of the season.

On that note, we look at five players who experienced contrasting fortunes in France on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard is the first English manager to win a Champions League game since Craig Shakespeare’s Leicester beat Sevilla in March 2017.



Off the mark in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/fLPMtXjpZD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2019

#5 Hit: Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen rose above everybody else to draw Lille level

Victor Osimhen is in the form of his life. Arguably one of the finds of the season so far in Europe, the young forward had it all to do to enhance his reputation when his side hosted English giants Chelsea.

The striker did pleasingly well throughout the game, expressing a direct nature with and without the ball. With the ball, he always looked to charge goalward, while without it, the youngster continuously made runs down the channel - in behind or between the Chelsea centre-backs.

Lille in fact, were back on level terms because of him. The Blues made a blunder out of a set piece, but huge credit goes to the number 9 for making a sharp run between Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori and out-jumping them convincingly.

His header was well-placed as well. He's certainly one to watch out for this season!

Victor Osimhen has now scored seven goals in his last 10 games for Lille in all competitions.



On the scoresheet yet again. pic.twitter.com/hrWiDxXKgU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2019

