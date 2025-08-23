LOSC Lille vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

LOSC Lille and AS Monaco square off at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in round two of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson netted a first-half brace to fire Lille to a 2-1 victory in the most recent meeting between the two teams back in February and another thrilling contest is on the cards this weekend.

Lille were denied a dream start to the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign last Sunday when they played out a 3-3 draw against Stade Brestois after giving up their lead twice at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

This followed a solid pre-season campaign, where they picked up three wins from their first five warm-up games before losing on penalties to West Ham United in their final friendly outing on August 9.

Bruno Genesio’s men head into Sunday’s tie unbeaten in six of the last seven Ligue 1 matches (4W, 2D), a run which saw them finish fifth in the standings last season.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, turned in a solid team display in last week’s season curtain-opener as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Le Havre at the Stade Louis II.

Having clinched a third-placed finish in the table last term, Adolf Hutter’s side enjoyed a fine run of results in pre-season, where they picked up five wins and two draws from their eight friendly matches.

While Monaco will look to continue from where they left off against Le Havre, they will need to be at their best at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as they have failed to win eight of their last 10 games against Lille (4L, 4D) since December 2020.

LOSC Lille vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Monaco boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

LOSC Lille have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Lille have won four of their last five home games against Monaco, with a 2-1 defeat in May 2022 being the exception.

Monaco have failed to win nine of their 10 Ligue 1 away matches in 2025, losing five and claiming four draws since the turn of the year.

Lille are unbeaten in six consecutive home games in the league, picking up five wins and one draw since February’s 2-1 loss against Le Havre.

LOSC Lille vs AS Monaco Prediction

Following their disappointing display against Brest last time out, Lille will head into Sunday’s game looking to immediately bounce back. However, Genesio’s men face a well-drilled Monaco side equally capable of securing maximum points this weekend.

That said, we anticipate a tough contest at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 1-1 AS Monaco

LOSC Lille vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five encounters)

