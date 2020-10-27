Lille vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

LOSC Lille welcome Scottish champions Celtic to the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Thursday evening for a Europa League group stage encounter.

The home side began their campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory against Sparta Prague, and will want to extend their stay at the top of the Group H table with another three points against Celtic.

Visitors Celtic lost their European season opener to Italian giants AC Milan 1-3, although they weren't as poor as the scoreline suggests.

With a number of key players out of action, Neil Lennon's side have struggled of late, and an away trip to Lille could potentially end in further disappointment.

Lille vs Celtic head-to-head

Turkish international Yusuf Yazici would love to make the headline in the pair's first meeting

These two clubs have co-existed for well over 70 years, but this is the very first time they will lock horns with each other. The home side are one of the few teams in Europe to remain unbeaten in all competitions so far in the 2020-21 season, and have proven to be a tough nut to crack for most opposition clubs.

The visitors haven't experienced the joy of bagging full points in three consecutive games now, which all started with a painful derby defeat at home to arch rivals Rangers.

Their defensive issues were on full-display in their most recent game, a 3-3 draw against Aberdeen this weekend. Celtic desperately need a win not just to kickstart their Europa League campaign, but to rejuvenate their overall season.

LOSC Lille form: D-W-W-W-W

Celtic form: D-L-L-W-W

Lille vs Celtic team news

Lille

Christophe Galtier could make a few changes to the team that was held to a 1-1 draw by Nice this weekend.

Yusuf Yacizi could return to the starting line-up after only making the substitutes bench last time out. He netted a hat-trick against Sparta Prague and could be a handful against a weak Celtic defence. Young Canadian forward Jonathan David could also make the starting XI.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Celtic

💬 “This is a great bunch of players who have been through so much over the last few years.



We always stick together, we work hard every day in training and we’ll work hard to get back to winning ways.” #CelticFC 🍀⚪️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 26, 2020

The away team have missed a number of first-team players due to one reason or another for the past few weeks.

Talismanic striker Odsonne Edouard has been out of action since testing positive for coronavirus while on national duty, but could finally return on Thursday evening. Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed could also make their comebacks.

Winger James Forrest continues to nurse an ankle injury, while defender Christopher Jullien and goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas should also remain sidelined.

Injuries: Vasilis Barkas, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest

Doubtful: Hatem Abd Elhamed

Suspensions: None

Lille vs Celtic Predicted

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Domagoj Bradarić; Sven Botman; Jose Fonte; Jérémy Pied; Yusuf Yazici; Xeka; Boubakary Soumaré; Jonathan Bamba; Nanitamo Ikone; Jonathan David.

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Diego Laxalt; Jeremie Frimpong; Kristoffer Ajer; Shane Duffy; Oliver Ntcham; Scott Brown; Ryan Christie; Tom Rogic; Mohammed Elyounoussi; Odsonne Edouard.

Lille vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are expecting Edouard back for this match

Lille have started the season very strongly. They have been expressive with the ball, while solid at the back without it. The players are brimming with confidence, and although they did drop points in their most recent game, it is unlikely to halt their steady progress so far.

Celtic, on the other hand, have looked really shaky at the back of late. While they will be relieved to welcome some key figures back into the team, Lille should have enough quality to beat their Scottish opponents on Thursday.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Celtic

