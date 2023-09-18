LOSC Lille vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

LOSC Lille and Olimpija get the ball rolling in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League when they lock horns in Group A on Wednesday.

The Slovenian outfit journey to the Stade Pierre Mauroy unbeaten in their last three away matches and will be looking to kick off their continental dreams on a high.

Lille were denied successive Ligue 1 wins for the first time this season as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stade Rennais after bottling a two-goal lead in the final quarter-hour.

Prior to that, Paulo Fonseca’s side picked up their first win of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign as they beat Montpellier 1-0 on September 3 to snap their two-match winless run.

Lille now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they picked up a 3-2 aggregate victory over Rijeka in August’s playoff to reach the group stages.

Meanwhile, Olimpija are making a first appearance in the Conference League after falling short in the qualifiers of both the Champions League and Europa League back in August.

João Henriques’ side maintained their fine run of results in the Slovenian top flight on Saturday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Maribor at the Stozice Stadium.

Olimpija have picked up 15 points from seven matches to sit second in the PrvaLiga standings, just two points off first-placed NK Celje.

LOSC Lille vs Olimpija Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between LOSC Lille and Olimpija, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Lille are unbeaten in six of their seven matches across all competitions this season, claiming three wins and four draws.

Olimpija are unbeaten in their last three away matches, picking up two wins and one draw since August’s 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League qualifiers.

Lille have not lost a competitive home game in over a year, stretching back to a 2-1 defeat against OGC Nice in August 2022.

LOSC Lille vs Olimpija Prediction

While Olimpija will be looking to pick up where they dropped off at the weekend, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a rampant Lille side.

Fonseca’s side have made their home ground a fortress in the last year and we are tipping them to claim a comfortable victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 3-1 Olimpija

LOSC Lille vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (The visitors have conceded first in five of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Olimpija’s last six matches)