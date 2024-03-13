LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

LOSC Lille and Sturm Graz go head-to-head in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

Having suffered a heavy defeat in Switzerland last week, Alexander Blessin’s men will journey to the Stade Pierre Mauroy hoping for a miracle as they look to overturn their three-goal first-leg deficit.

Lille enjoyed an unbeaten group stage campaign in the Conference League, picking up four wins and two draws to secure top spot in Group A.

Paulo Fonseca’s men turned in a performance of the highest quality in the first leg of the round of 16 as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz at Merkur Arena last week.

Lille head into Thursday’s return leg off the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1, where they are currently fourth in the table with 42 points from 25 matches.

Elsewhere, Sturm Graz failed to return to winning ways as they played out a 1-1 draw with Hartberg in the Austrian top flight on Sunday.

This followed last week’s Conference League thrashing at the hands of Lille which saw their nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions come to an end.

Sturm Graz are currently second in the Austrian Bundesliga table, four points adrift of league leaders RB Salzburg.

LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Lille and Sturm Graz, with Fonseca’s side claiming a comfortable 3-0 win when they first met last Thursday.

Lille have lost just one of their last five matches in all competitions while picking up three wins and one draw since mid-February.

Sturm Graz are unbeaten in five consecutive away matches, claiming three wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Lille are currently on a run of 12 successive home games without defeat, picking up nine wins and three draws since September’s 2-1 loss against Stade Reims.

LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Brimming with confidence following their standout display in Switzerland last week, Lille will head into Thursday’s game looking to pick up where they left off.

Fonseca’s men have been near impenetrable at home in the last few months and we see them coming away with another comfortable victory.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 3-0 Sturm Graz

LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Lille’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Sturm Graz’s last 10 outings)