Loss to Borussia Dortmund brings familiar  issues to the forefront for PSG | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain seem to go through the same cycle every year. They splurge cash in the transfer window, build a formidable side, run away with the league but get knocked out early in the Champions League. Following their 2-1 loss in the first leg to Borussia Dortmund, the issues that PSG have faced over the last decade in Europe were at the forefront.

A side with an attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi should not have lost to a defensively poor Dortmund side. Yet, as it stands, PSG are getting knocked out in the round of 16. So what is it that prevents the Parisians from actually winning the UCL as they hope to every year?

Confused tactics

Thomas Tuchel, head coach of PSG, has to bear the brunt of the blame for the debacle in Germany. The German coach is known for his tinkering but seemingly took it too far against his former club. PSG usually play a 4-2-2-2 or a 4-3-3. For reasons unknown to most, Tuchel switched to a 3-4-3 against Dortmund. While tactical versatility is important, Tuchel took it too far on the night.

The formation itself did not seem to have any purpose behind it. With Dortmund playing the same formation, it virtually ended any chance of PSG dominating the midfield and putting pressure on their opponents. Instead, the unfamiliar formation allowed Dortmund's forwards to exploit the lack of pace in PSG's midfield and defence. Erling Braut-Haaland had yards of space to unleash his fierce shot for his goal and this would not have happened if PSG had an additional midfielder. Another bizarre aspect was that Tuchel made just one substitution, despite having Edinson Cavani and Icardi on the bench.

This is not the first time PSG have got it wrong tactically in the knockout stages. The infamous 6-1 loss to Barcelona was one of the worst tactical setups in the history of the UCL that saw PSG fail to keep a 4-0 lead from the first leg. Had PSG played familiar and comfortable formations for such games, they would have had a better chance. Instead, they insist on constantly changing the team's composition for knockout games alone.

Lack of fighting spirit

Another issue at PSG is the lack of fighting spirit shown by their players. While they may boast a squad filled with the biggest superstars, none of these 'stars' seem to take any responsibility in the European knockout games. There is a chronic lack of leadership in the side. Some players are natural leaders and PSG have a dearth of the same.

Thiago Silva is one of the few players in the side who strives to turn things around when PSG are losing, despite being a defender. The likes of Neymar, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe do not look determined to win at any cost. When watching sides like Real Madrid and Juventus, one can tell that they are ready to put everything on the line to win. You do not get the same impression from PSG. Furthermore, the Parisiens are justifying the tag of being 'bottlers' in the Champions League.

Media hype

PSG are a well-loved club in France. While they may not be the most historic or even the most successful domestically, the French media have seen them as France's torch-bearer in the Champions League. This inevitably leads to a great deal of hype around the club. While a side with the likes of Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani definitely command a degree of expectation, the looming fear of missing out on a Champions League title hangs over the side every season.

PSG have invested billions in the best players and staff, yet a European trophy is elusive to them. It would do the team a lot of good if the media in France, as well as international media, stop hyping PSG as the favourites for the Champions League every year. The club do themselves no favours either thanks to the general extravagant air around the club. Winning the UCL is more than just about the players. It's about the effort and commitment behind the process. The players and staff need to be more attached to the club itself to be motivated to perform better at the European stage. If PSG can't change this culture, then they will have to keep searching for that maiden Champions League title.