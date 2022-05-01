“Lots of temptations, but there are very few that are worthy of sin” – Wanda Nara appears to send cryptic message to PSG star Mauro Icardi on Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi's wife Wanda Nara has seemingly taken a shot at him again on social media.

The Argentine posted a cryptic message on her Instagram and as per Marca, it could be targeting her husband.

Icardi was accused of cheating on Wanda in October last year. She posted a story on Instagram and said:

"Another family that you have ruined for a s***."

Reports suggested that the PSG star cheated on his wife with an Argentine model, but they quickly got back together soon after. The forward unfollowed everyone on Instagram following the incident.

Yesterday (30 April), Nara posted another cryptic message with the caption reading:

"There are lots of temptations, but there are very few that are worthy of sin."

What next for PSG's Mauro Icardi?

As per The Athletic, PSG were looking to ship Mauro Icardi to Arsenal in the January transfer window. The French side wanted to use the Argentine striker in a swap deal for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, but the Gunners were not interested. The Gabon striker went on to leave the Premier League side and eventually joined Barcelona.

Icardi's future is still in doubt as PSG are reportedly looking to cash in on him. His contract at the club expires in 2024, and Mauricio Pochettino is unwilling to let him leave easily. The striker has scored just four goals in 24 Ligue 1 games this season.

Earlier this season, the Argentine manager was quizzed about the striker and said (as per Marca):

"Mauro is a strong player psychologically. He is good and available to be part of the team. He has been training with us after the game against Leipzig and will be in the squad for tomorrow's Classique. It is clear that the club are looking the player, from the president to the players. We are all there to help him at any time."

A few weeks later, the rumors of Icardi leaving the club resurfaced, and the manager added (via Marca):

"He surely wants to play more and be more of a star in a team, but every player here is important. His characteristics make him a killer in the final few metres of the pitch. He is the kind of player that every team needs."

Serie A could be a possible destination for Icardi as he was linked with AS Roma and AC Milan (via Football Italia).

Edited by Aditya Singh