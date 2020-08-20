Louis Saha has claimed that Arsenal are set to sign Morgan Sanson. The former Manchester United striker revealed that he has heard about the Ligue 1 star moving to the Emirates this summer.

Talking on the Football Index Podcast, Saha said:

“There’s a lot of good players in Marseille and I heard that Morgan Sanson is potentially moving to Arsenal”

The former striker also went on to talk about the other big players in Ligue 1 and surprisingly mentioned another player linked with Arsenal - Houssem Aouar. The Lyon star has been linked with several clubs, but the Gunners are reportedly leading the race to sign him.

“There are so many good players who are in Ligue 1, but I think the league’s reputation suffers because PSG win the trophies so comfortably that the rest of the clubs are almost forgotten about. Even in France, they’re critical of the players and only appreciate how good they are once they have moved and been successful in another league. Premier League clubs should look at someone like Aouar. He’s proven he’s already a top player and is playing in the Champions League semi-final.”

Arsenal also targeting Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar in action for Lyon

Houssem Aouar has been in sensational form for Lyon and helped them reach the Champions League semi-finals. However, the French side did not manage to get past Bayern Munich.

The report in L’Equipe claims that Lyon had set a price of €40 million for the Arsenal target. However, his impressive performances in the Champions League has seen this price go up to €60 million.

Arsenal are looking to swap Matteo Guendouzi for the Lyon midfielder but are ready to offer some cash as well. However, one positive news for the Gunners is that Lyon are open to negotiations.

Juninho, the Sporting Director of Olympique Lyonnais, has confirmed that there will be a fire departures from the squad this summer. He named Aouar and Moussa Dembele as the two players who are very likely to leave because of the interest in him.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for Aouar while Chelsea and Juventus have been linked with Dembele.