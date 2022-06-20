"Louis van Gaal has advised him to stay"- Mike Verweij says chances of major Ten Hag target joining Manchester United are very small

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has claimed former Manchester United and current Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has advised Ajax defender Jurrien Timber to stay in Amsterdam amidst genuine interest from the Red Devils.

The Premier League giants will be keen to sign some defenders this summer after their disappointing defensive displays last season. They conceded 57 goals in 38 league games.

Timber has emerged as a transfer target for United's new manager Erik ten Hag. The 20-year-old was promoted from Ajax's youth set-up to the club's first team by the Dutch tactician during the 2019-20 campaign and has since and evolved into a key member of their starting line-up. He scored three goals and provided two assists in 30 Eredivisie games last season as he helped Ajax win the league title.

A move to Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in world football, is likely to be an enticing opportunity for Timber. However, Louis van Gaal has advised the Dutch defender to stay at Ajax, where he will continue his development and and give himself the best chance of being at the top of his game prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This has reduced United's chances of signing the 20-year-old.

"Meanwhile Jurrien Timber would have been a very welcoming arrival, but Louis van Gaal has advised him to stay at Ajax. The chances of him still moving to Manchester United are very small," said Mike Verweij as per Telegraaf.

Louis van Gaal could be opposed to Jurrien Timber joining Manchester United due to the experiences of Memphis Depay and Donny van de Beek. Depay spent just one-and-a-half seasons with the Red Devils, during which he struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

Van de Beek played just 19 league games during his debut campaign for United and eight league games during the first-half of last season before joining Everton on loan for the second-half of the season. Van Gaal will want Jurrien Timber to play regular first-team football and continue his development at Ajax so that he is in top form prior to the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Meanwhile Jurrien Timber would have been a very welcoming arrival, but Louis van Gaal has adviced him to stay at Ajax. The chances of him still moving to Manchester United are very small. Meanwhile Jurrien Timber would have been a very welcoming arrival, but Louis van Gaal has adviced him to stay at Ajax. The chances of him still moving to Manchester United are very small.

Manchester United could switch their focus to another Dutch defender

FC Internazionale v AS Roma - Serie A

The right-back position was an area of weakness of Manchester United last season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was heavily criticized for his lack of consistency and attacking output during the first half of the campaign. The England international lost his place in the starting line-up to Diogo Dalot during the second half of the campaign.

As per Sport Witness, AS Roma are interested in signing Wan Bissaka and giving him the chance to resurrect his career. Manchester United are therefore likely to be in the market for a new right-back if the former Crystal Palace defender leaves the club.

GOAL @goal Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a target for Manchester United 🗞 Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a target for Manchester United 🗞 https://t.co/3clUhRSJ5I

Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a transfer target for Erik ten Hag as per Goal. The 26-year-old joined Inter from PSV last summer for £11 million. He scored five goals and provided five assists in 35 Serie A games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far