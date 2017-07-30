Lucas Leiva: The adopted Scouser

A tribute to Lucas Leiva

by Vipin Mukundan Opinion 30 Jul 2017, 01:09 IST

Lucas Leiva

“His first name is Lucas, is Lucas, is Lucas! His second name is Leiva, is Leiva, is Leiva! And that is why we like him, we like him, we like him! In fact, we f***** love him, we love him, we love him!”

This chant started becoming popular with Liverpool fans during the 2010/11 season, arguably Lucas’ most consistent season with the Reds. His combination of excellent anticipation and tenacious tackling had marked him as one of the best defensive midfielders on show in the Premier League. All the hard work saw him recognised as Liverpool’s Player of the Year. Before a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, suffered against Chelsea in the League Cup quarter final in 2011/12 season, Lucas was one of the first names on the team sheet, irrespective of the opposition.

But Lucas’s relationship with the fans had not always been this rosy. In fact, it used to be quite thorny. Lucas arrived in Merseyside in 2007 as a £8.5m purchase from Gremio, beating interest from top Spanish clubs and Inter Milan. Coming into a new country and culture, he initially struggled with the pace and the pressure of the Premier League.

He also competed for places in the team with Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano, popular mainstays of the team. His start was pretty low key and after failing to impress the fans, worst moment in a Liverpool shirt came in 2008/09 season at home against Fulham, when he was roundly booed by a section of the Anfield support. All of this would have made lesser players break down and leave the club.

But Lucas is not your typical player, he is clearly made of stronger stuff. While other players might have let this negativity get them down and seek new pastures, Lucas buckled down and worked harder. He successfully battled his way through the doubters and boo-boys to prove he deserved his place in the team, culminating in the famous chant.

The Lucas banner

But to only talk about Lucas the player is doing a massive disservice to the man. Lucas’ influence wasn’t just limited to the pitch. Off the pitch, he took a leading role in helping the new recruits settle into the club, and not just the foreign ones. As captain Jordan Henderson noted, “I think from the outside he is often portrayed as being the ‘go-to person’ for our lads from his own country or any Spanish or Portuguese-speaking players who join Liverpool but that does him a massive disservice. It doesn’t even scratch the surface of his influence. I came from the north-east and the help and support he gave me initially and still gives me to this day is massive. It doesn’t matter to Lucas whether you’re from Runcorn or Rio, he’ll make time for you and look to offer his experience to help individuals or the team when it’s needed.” Lucas Leiva “set the standard of professionalism and attitude of what it is to be a Liverpool player”, according to Henderson.

His camaraderie with the players is obvious. Luis Suarez, for example, immortalised his kinship with Lucas after scoring against Sunderland in 2011/12 season by leading the team to do the ‘Baby’ celebration to commemorate Lucas becoming a new dad. Lucas’ unselfishness also extended to players coming up from the Academy, just ask Martin Kelly.

The Brazilian offered a shoulder to lean on for Kelly when he was going through rehab for his own cruciate ligament injury and offered advice on how to get through it. He was also one of the more involved members of the team with regards to social media, always ready to interact with the fans. His ‘unluckeeee’ Twitter posts have gained legendary banter status among supporters. He was the true team player, always willing to go above and beyond his mandate for the team.

At 30, Lucas still has plenty to offer the game than merely being a squad player. His dominant man-of-the-match display in his last Merseyside derby in April showed he can still have an impact on big matches. If allowed a consistent platform to perform, Lucas can compete with the best. But with the midfield options on offer at Merseyside, his first-team opportunities would be limited. He knew this last year too, when transfer negotiations were going smoothly between Liverpool and Galatasaray for the player’s transfer. Lucas even looked forward to the possible first-team run he would get with the Turks. Klopp ultimately put an end to these talks, as he needed more midfield cover.

Lucas in action for Liverpool

Lucas never once complained though, and just got on with the job. He was adamant that when he left Liverpool, it would only be on terms acceptable for the club he so dearly loves.

This season’s transfer window has thrown up a fair few surprises at frankly insane amounts, so Lucas’ transfer to Lazio might have gone under the radar. The transfer represents good business for everyone involved: Lazio get an international player with a point to prove at a bargain, and Lucas will have the opportunity to impress in Inzaghi’s impressive side. While he may no longer be a Liverpool player, he will always remain a Liverpool legend.

If the impact of a player is gauged by the send-off he receives, then Lucas’ impact at Liverpool is undeniable. Multiple tributes have come out for Liverpool’s unsung hero, with the club itself releasing a video of first teamers, like James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Alberto Moreno, coming forward to offer their thanks and well wishes for all he’d done for the club.

It’s a shame he only has the 2012 League Cup Winners’ medal to show for his 10 years of service to the club. A player of his character deserved more, especially with a club of Liverpool’s stature. He worked with 5 managers during his time with the club, with only Rafa Benitez offering him the consistent chance that he craved. He will forever stay in the Liverpool hearts as their adopted Scouser.