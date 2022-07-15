Lucas Paqueta’s stance on transfer revealed amid interest from Arsenal: Reports

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta has reportedly stated that he is open to joining a new club this summer, with Arsenal rumored to be interested in signing the Brazil international.

According to Media Foot, the player will not try and force his way out of the Ligue 1 club, but he does wish to leave as the prospect of a new project excites him.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Lucas Paquetá is ahead of Youri Tielemans in Arsenal’s list. A bid for the Brazilian is expected. Reports, Lucas Paquetá is ahead of Youri Tielemans in Arsenal’s list. A bid for the Brazilian is expected. Reports, @charles_watts 🚨 Lucas Paquetá is ahead of Youri Tielemans in Arsenal’s list. A bid for the Brazilian is expected. Reports, @charles_watts. https://t.co/CnaAR8sVIZ

The report also claims that the Gunners are leading the chase for the 24-year-old playmaker as the north London outfit share an excellent relationship with the Ligue 1 outfit. Arsenal are yet to submit a formal bid for Paqueta, despite the fact that the South American would be extremely keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium. Technical director Edu is reportedly attempting to force the deal through to offer Mikel Arteta a quality option in the middle of the park.

The Mirror has claimed that the Premier League side may be put off by the pricetag for the attacking midfielder. Lyon are supposedly demanding over €50 million for a player who is under contract until 2025.

Paqueta has become one of Ligue 1's leading prospects ever since his arrival from AC Milan in 2020, having scored 21 times in 78 appearances. The midfielder has also earned 33 caps for Brazil, scoring seven goals in the process.

Should Arsenal complete the signing, the midfield maestro will be joining an ever-growing crew of Brazilians involved at the Emirates Stadium. Edu himself is from Brazil, and he has been joined by Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhães.

Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @_Grimanditweets Thierry Henry about Lucas Paqueta early last season:



“It’s really early in the seasons to say but..



He can do all the fancy stuff such as dribbles & no look passes but what really impressed him is that he has a lot of desire & commitment.



He works hard.”



1/2 Thierry Henry about Lucas Paqueta early last season:“It’s really early in the seasons to say but..He can do all the fancy stuff such as dribbles & no look passes but what really impressed him is that he has a lot of desire & commitment.He works hard.”1/2 https://t.co/DzdAUdBlVo

Pundit claims Arsenal will face difficulties signing players because of lack of Champions League football

Having narrowly missed out on the top four last season, the Gunners have enjoyed a successful transfer window so far. Former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has been the headline transfer.

Despite purchasing the 25-year-old, former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes that Arsenal will be affected by not qualifying for the Champions League. He said that this might affect their signings, but was optimistic that the north London club will push for a top-four spot in the upcoming season.

He told Football Insider:

“It’s [not getting into the Champions League] has made a massive difference. It makes people’s minds up. If Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in the same player, it will be difficult for Arsenal to get them.

“It’s because of them playing in the Champions League. For them to not be in the Champions League and to make a signing like Jesus, it’s a great signing."

He added:

“I’m sure they will be putting pressure on the top four this season and I don’t think they will be far away either.”

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



Arsenal are confident of signing Lucas Paquetá from Lyon. 24-year-old will look to force a move to the Premier League this summer and despite interest from Newcastle United, "If Arsenal want him, they get him"Arsenal are confident of signing Lucas Paquetá from Lyon. 24-year-old will look to force a move to the Premier League this summer and despite interest from Newcastle United, #AFC are optimistic about a deal @RBairner "If Arsenal want him, they get him" 🔴🚨 Arsenal are confident of signing Lucas Paquetá from Lyon. 24-year-old will look to force a move to the Premier League this summer and despite interest from Newcastle United, #AFC are optimistic about a deal @RBairner https://t.co/o5kFpN6aEX

