'Lucky' Leicester City 'did nothing' in historic 5-2 win against Manchester City, claims Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has slammed Leicester City's tactics during their encounter at the Etihad Stadium. The Spaniard claimed that Brendan Rodgers' men 'did nothing' despite losing by a staggering scoreline of 5-2.

The Foxes came to the Etihad Stadium and demolished the former champions with their ruthless counter-attacks. Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick — his second against Guardiola's Manchester City — to help Leicester City retain their spot at the top of the table.

Rodri, who became a part of the first Pep Guardiola side to concede five goals in a single game, was evidently unhappy with Leicester City's game plan.

Football hasn't been fair with Manchester City, claims Rodri

Vardy scored two penalties and a stunning backheel finish against Manchester City

Reflecting upon their embarrassing home loss at the hands of the Foxes, Rodri expressed;

"Football has not been fair with us. We deserved many things. We played, we tried. Only with a few things they [Leicester City] come here, do two or three things and beat us [Manchester City]. I don't know if it's our fault or their strength."

The 24-year-old former Atletico Madrid man continued,

"I am young and I try to learn every game. But games like this when [the] opponent does nothing but wait, wait, wait - even when you are winning - you are a bit confused and you don't know what to do."

1 - For the first time in 686 games as a manager, Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals. It is also the first time in 438 games at the Etihad Stadium that Manchester City have shipped five goals in any competition. Famous. #MCILEI https://t.co/M3edianY1v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2020

Manchester City took an early lead via a stunning Riyad Mahrez goal as the Algerian found the top corner emphatically after the ball fell kindly for him from a set-piece. Despite a period of sustained dominance from the hosts following the goal, Leicester clawed their way back into the game and found put five past a hapless Manchester City.

Rodri explained that this isn't the way that he would like to approach the game, lamenting his side's lack of purpose and playing 'a hundred passes at the back'.

3 - Leicester City have won each of their opening three games to a top-flight season for the very first time in the club's history. Magic. #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/oOhO3B5hSN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2020

The Spain international continued,

"For me, the learning from this match is to score one goal then do a hundred passes at the back - that's it, then game over. But we try and go for the second, the third, that makes us lose balls and concede. For me, they're lucky. With two or three things they win this game. It's OK and we have to congratulate them, but it's not the way I like to play."

Leicester City became the first team in Premier League history to convert three spot-kicks in the same game after winning as many penalties via fouls committed by Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, and Benjamin Mendy. The Foxes have already registered three wins in the new campaign, scoring 12 goals in the process.

SL Benfica confirmed the sale of Ruben Dias to Manchester City in the wake of their defeat in a whopping €70m deal.

