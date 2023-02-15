Ludogorets Razgrad vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2023

Ludogorets Razgrad and Anderlecht face off at Huvepharma Arena in the first leg of their Conference League knockout-stage clash on Thursday.

Both sides are unbeaten in four straight games and will be looking to pick up an early advantage in the tie.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht

→ Tickets voor RSCA - Ludogorets nog beschikbaar. Un stade plein pour le Clasico. 🟣→ Tickets voor RSCA - Ludogorets nog beschikbaar. Un stade plein pour le Clasico. 🟣⚪ → Tickets voor RSCA - Ludogorets nog beschikbaar.

Ludogorets Razgrad marked their return to competitive football with a win as they saw off Spartak Varna 2-1 last Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions since the first week of November.

However, Ludogorets flatered to deceive in the Europa League, where they finished third in Group C with seven points from six games before dropping to the Conference League.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht picked up eight points from a possible 16 to finish as runners-up in Group B of the Conference League.

They maintained their fine run of results last Sunday when they eased to a 3-1 home victory over Sint-Truidense in the Swiss Super League.

Anderlecht head into Thursday unbeaten in four consecutive matches, claiming three wins and one draw since a slender 3-2 loss against Zulte Waregem on January 18.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ludogorets and Anderlecht, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Ludogorets Razgrad are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 friendly loss against Hannover on January 14.

Anderlecht are also without defeat in four consecutive matches, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Ludogorets head into Thursday unbeaten in five straight games on home soil, picking up two wins and three draws since October’s 1-0 loss against Real Betis in the Europa League.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Anderlecht Prediction

Buoyed by Saturday’s league victory, Ludogorets will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. However, they take on a spirited Anderlecht side who have picked up three wins and one draw from their last four outings.

We predict a cagey affair at Huvepharma Arena with nothing to separate the sides after 90 minutes.

Prediction: Ludogorets Razgrad 1-1 Anderlecht

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Ludogorets’ last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 10 corner kicks in Anderlecht’s last eight games)

Poll : 0 votes