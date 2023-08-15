Ludogorets Razgrad vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023

Ludogorets Razgrad take on Astana at the Ludogorets Arena in the second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Ivaylo Petev Bogdanov’s men will be looking to overturn their first-leg deficit after falling to a 2-1 defeat in last week’s reverse leg in Kazakhstan.

Ludogorets turned in another performance of the highest quality in the Bulgarian top flight as they thrashed CSKA Sofia 3-0 last Sunday.

Since losing 3-1 at Krumovgrad in the Parva Liga opener on July 14, Bogdanov’s side have won their subsequent three matches, scoring a staggering 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Having crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers at the hands of Olimpija, Ludogorets now find themselves on the cusp of an exit from the Europa League qualifiers following last week’s first-leg loss to Astana.

Goals from Žarko Tomaševic and Aleksandr Marochkin helped Astana cancel out Noah Sonko Sundberg’s 34th-minute strike and claim a vital victory at the Astana Arena.

Grigoriy Babayan’s men previously lost three successive matches across all competitions, a run which also saw them crash out of the Champions League qualifiers courtesy of a 6-0 humbling against Dinamo Zagreb.

While Astana will be looking to build on last week’s result, they have struggled on the road, where they are currently on a run of three defeats in their last four matches.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Astana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Ludogorets Razgrad and Astana, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg when Astana picked up a 2-1 win.

Babayan’s men are winless in four of their last five matches, losing three and claiming one draw since the fourth week of July.

Ludogorets are unbeaten in their last eight home matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Cherno More Varna on May 11.

Astana have lost three of their last four away matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Tbilisi on July 19 being the exception.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Astana Prediction

Despite the first-leg result, Ludogorets have the firepower needed to get the job done on Thursday and turn their tie around.

Bogdanov’s men have been near impenetrable at home this year and we fancy them claiming the win to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 Astana

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ludogorets to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Ludogorets’ last five games)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of Astana’s last five matches)