Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025 

Ludogorets Razgrad continue their bid to reach the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016 with a clash against Ferencvaros on Wednesday. The sides will compete in the first leg of their third-qualifying-round tie.

For the past nine years, Ludogorets have never failed to qualify for a European tournament, a record the Bulgarian side will be eager to continue this year too. So far, it's been good for them.

In the first round of qualifiers, the Eagles overcame Dinamo Minsk 3-2 on aggregate before seeing off Croatian side Rijeka 3-1 in the next stage. Now, Rui Mota's side come up against their toughest challenge yet against an experienced Ferencvaros side.

The Hungarian outfit are quite regular in Europe too, but haven't reached the Champions League finals since 2020. Their ambitions were tested once again in the last round as Noah pushed them all the way in their 6-4 aggregate victory.

Following a 2-1 victory in the first leg away from home, Ferencvaros won the return 4-3 at home, a game which saw them relinquish their lead thrice as Noah made mincemeat of their defense.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides will meet for the fifth time in history. Of the previous four, Ferencvaros won twice and lost once.

Interestingly, all four clashes between Ludogorets and Ferencvaros came in 2019 calendar year, first in the Champions League first qualifier round, and then in the Europa League group stages.

In four official games so far this season, the Greens have won thrice and drawn once; meanwhile, Ludogorets are unbeaten in seven official matches this season, winning five.

Ludogorets have won their last three home games in European qualifiers, while Ferencvaros have lost just one of their last seven games away from home in the qualifiers.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros Prediction

It's a clash of two sides with tremendous experience under their belt. With a place in the Champions League on the line, one can expect these sides to go at full pelt here. Razgrad could capitalize on Ferencvaros' fragile defense and eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 Ferencvaros

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets Razgrad to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

