Ludogorets Razgrad vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Ludogorets Razgrad and Midtjylland go head-to-head in a thrilling finale in Group F of the Europa League at the Huvepharma Arena on Thursday.

The hosts find themselves rock-bottom in the standings after picking up just one point so far.

The visitors, meanwhile, could sneak into the knockout stages with a win as they sit in third place, two points behind group leaders Red Star Belgrade.

Ludogorets Razgrad continued their fine string of performances last time out when they claimed a 4-2 win away to Lokomotiv Sofia in the Bulgarian top flight.

Stanislav Genchev’s men have now won each of their last three outings, and this run of results has seen them extend their lead at the top of the domestic league table.

However, they have failed to carry on this form into the Europa League as they sit rock-bottom in Group F after picking up just one point from five games.

Midjtylland, meanwhile, progressed into the semi-finals of the Danish cup as they claimed a 2-0 win away to rivals Brondby.

They now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they are third on the log after picking up eight points from five games.

However, with just two points separating them and first-placed Red Star Belgrade, head coach Bo Henriksen will charge his side to go for all three points with guns blazing to keep their qualification chances alive.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Midtjylland Head-To-Head

This will be the third time the two sides have gone up against each other. Midtjylland have had the upper hand in their previous two encounters, claiming one win and one draw in that time. Ludogorets Razgrad are yet to pick up a win against the Danish side.

Ludogorets Razgrad Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Midtjylland Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Midtjylland Team News

Ludogorets Razgrad

The hosts will still have to cope without the services of Higinio Marín, Anton Nedyalkov and Wanderson, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Higinio Marín, Anton Nedyalkov, Wanderson

Suspended: None

Midtjylland

Daniel Hoegh and Marrony are both sidelined through injuries and will play no part in the game. Midfielder Raphael Onyedika is currently suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: Daniel Hoegh and Marrony

Suspended: Raphael Onyedika

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Midtjylland Predicted XI

Ludogorets Razgrad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Cicinho, Josue Sa, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves; Bernard Tekpetey; Dominik Yankov, Kiril Despodov; Pieros Sotiriou

Midtjylland Predicted XI (5-4-1): Elias Rafn Olafsson; Paulinho, Dion Cools, Juninho, Henrik Dalsgaard, Joel Andersson; Gustav Isaksen, Evander, Bozhidar Kraev, Pione Sisto; Victor Lind

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Midtjylland Prediction

Midtjylland have everything to play for in this one and we expect them to put up a valiant fight to make it into the knockout stages. We are backing them to come away with all three points and keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Prediction: Ludogorets Razgrad 1-2 Midtjylland

