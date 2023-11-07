Ludogorets vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Seeking to make it four wins from four in Group H of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Fenerbahce journey to the Ludogorets Arena to face Ludogorets on Thursday.

The Bulgarian outfit head into the midweek clash off the back of three consecutive league victories and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ludogorets continued their surge to the top of the Bulgarian top-flight standings as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Krumovgrad last Sunday.

George Dermendzhiev’s men have now won three league games on the spin since their 3-1 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Conference League on October 26.

Ludogorets, who are third in the Parva Liga table, now return to action in the Conference League, where they have picked up three points from three games to sit third in Group H, only above rock-bottom Spartak Trnava.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce lost their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table at the weekend as they fell to a 3-2 home loss against Trabzonspor.

Prior to that, Ismail Kartal’s side won 19 consecutive games across all competitions to start the 2023-24 campaign, including three straight victories in Group H of the Conference League.

With nine points from a possible nine, Fenerbahce currently lead the way in Group H, three points above second-placed Nordsjaelland.

Ludogorets vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Fenerbahce picking up a 3-1 victory when they first met back in October’s reverse fixture.

Ludogorets are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since the second week of October.

The Turkish powerhouse boast a 100% record away from home this season, having won their nine away games so far.

Ludogorets are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, picking up five wins and two draws since August’s 4-1 loss against Ajax.

Ludogorets vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Despite their impressive domestic form, Ludogorets will need to show their mettle if they are to see off a well-drilled Fenerbahce side who are one of just three sides with a 100% record in the Europa League.

Kartal’s men have won their nine away matches across all competitions this season and we fancy them extending this winning streak to 10 games on Thursday.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-3 Fenerbahce

Ludogorets vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Fenerbahce’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Ludogorets’ last seven games)