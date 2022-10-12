Ludogorets vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

Ludogorets will take on HJK Helsinki on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).
The hosts occupy second spot in Group C, having garnered four points from three games. HJK, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the standings with just one point.
Ludogorets are coming off a 2-1 home win over CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Sunday. Matias Tissera put the Bulgarian champions ahead in the 21st minute before Amos Youga equalised for the visitors 12 minutes into the second half. Polish midfielder Jakub Piotrowski scored the winner for Ludogorets 11 minutes from time.
HJK, meanwhile, narrowly edged out Haka with a 1-0 victory away from home. David Browne's 13th-minute opener proved to be the difference between the two teams as HJK sealed a 32nd Veikkausliiga crown.
HJK and Ludogorets shared the spoils on matchday 3 last week. Tissera's first-half opener was cancelled out by Perparim Hetemaj after the break.
Ludogorets vs HJK Head-to-Head and Betting Tips
- Ludogorets' victory at the weekend snapped their four-game winless run across competitions.
- Four of Ludogoret's last five Europa League games at home have seen two or fewer goals.
- HJK are unbeaten in three previous games against Bulgarian opposition, winning one and drawing two.
- The visitors have scored in seven of their last eight games away from home.
- None of HJK's last 17 Europa League games produced more goals before half-time than after.
Ludogorets vs HJK Prediction
Both teams are involved in a three-way race to finish second in the group alongside AS Roma, while Real Betis have all but secured progress to the knockouts.
Ludogorets hold the advantage in the race for second. They need a win in front of their fans to move a step closer to making a first knockout round appearance since 2019-20.
HJK are unlikely to fold, though, as a win would move them level with the Bulgarians on four points. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Ludogorets 1-1 HJK
Ludogorets vs HJK Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half
Bold Tip: Half-time/full-time result: 1-1