Ludogorets vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

Ludogorets will take on HJK Helsinki on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts occupy second spot in Group C, having garnered four points from three games. HJK, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the standings with just one point.

Ludogorets are coming off a 2-1 home win over CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Sunday. Matias Tissera put the Bulgarian champions ahead in the 21st minute before Amos Youga equalised for the visitors 12 minutes into the second half. Polish midfielder Jakub Piotrowski scored the winner for Ludogorets 11 minutes from time.

HJK, meanwhile, narrowly edged out Haka with a 1-0 victory away from home. David Browne's 13th-minute opener proved to be the difference between the two teams as HJK sealed a 32nd Veikkausliiga crown.

HJK and Ludogorets shared the spoils on matchday 3 last week. Tissera's first-half opener was cancelled out by Perparim Hetemaj after the break.

Ludogorets vs HJK Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Ludogorets' victory at the weekend snapped their four-game winless run across competitions.

Four of Ludogoret's last five Europa League games at home have seen two or fewer goals.

HJK are unbeaten in three previous games against Bulgarian opposition, winning one and drawing two.

The visitors have scored in seven of their last eight games away from home.

None of HJK's last 17 Europa League games produced more goals before half-time than after.

Ludogorets vs HJK Prediction

Both teams are involved in a three-way race to finish second in the group alongside AS Roma, while Real Betis have all but secured progress to the knockouts.

Ludogorets hold the advantage in the race for second. They need a win in front of their fans to move a step closer to making a first knockout round appearance since 2019-20.

HJK Helsinki @hjkhelsinki



Ja toki myös



1911

1912

1917

1918

1919

1923

1925

1936

1938

1964

1973

1978

1981

1985

1987

1988

1990

1992

1997

2002

2003

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2017

2018

2020

2021



#32 #Veikkausliiga #OnVainYksiKlubi Suomen mestarit 2022!Ja toki myös1911191219171918191919231925193619381964197319781981198519871988199019921997200220032009201020112012201320142017201820202021#32 #HJK Suomen mestarit 2022!Ja toki myös 1911191219171918191919231925193619381964197319781981198519871988199019921997200220032009201020112012201320142017201820202021#32 #HJK #Veikkausliiga #OnVainYksiKlubi https://t.co/vZ7aTzsF4D

HJK are unlikely to fold, though, as a win would move them level with the Bulgarians on four points. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-1 HJK

Ludogorets vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Bold Tip: Half-time/full-time result: 1-1

Poll : 0 votes