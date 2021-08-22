Ludogorets vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League playoff 2021-22

Ludogorets welcome Malmo to the Huvepharma Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday.

The visitors currently hold the cards in the tie, having picked up a 2-0 victory in the first leg clash last week. Veljko Birmancevic and Jo Inge Berget scored in either half to give the Swedish champions the victory.

They followed that up with a routine 3-0 victory over Degerfors in the Allvenskan on Saturday. Birmancevic, Malik Abubakari and Anders Christensen all got on the scoresheet for Malmo.

Ludogorets were even more emphatic in their 5-0 home win over Lokomotiv Sofia on the same day. Five different men got on the scoresheet for the Bulgarian champions.

The winner of this tie will secure automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stage and both sides will give their all to secure progression.

Ludogorets vs Malmo Head-to-Head

Last week's first leg meeting was the first time the sides have met in competitive action, with Malmo securing a 2-0 victory on home turf.

The defeat was the home side's first loss of the campaign in all competitions. Malmo have lost just one of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Ludogorets vs Malmo Team News

Ludogorets

There are no suspension or injury concerns for the Bulgarian champions. Kiril Despodov served his suspension for accumulating yellow cards last week and should be back for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malmo

Jonas Knudsen (knee), Ola Toivonen (knee) and Sergio Pena (calf) have all been ruled out through injuries. Bernhard Tekpetey will sit the game out through suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen, Sergio Pena

Suspension: Bernhard Tekpetey

Ludogorets vs Malmo Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina (GK); Anton Nedyalkov, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves, Cauly Souza; Kiril Despodov, Pieros Sotiriou, Mavis Tchibota

Malmo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Johan Dahlin (GK); Niklas Moisander, Lasse Nielsen, Franz Brorsson, Oscar Lewicki; Soren Rieks, Anders Christiansen, Erdal Rakip, Veljko Birmancevic; Jo Inge Berget, Antonio Colak

Ludogorets vs Malmo Prediction

Ludogorets need to score at least two goals to have any hope of progressing to the UEFA Champions League and this quest for goals could see them play further up the field.

This will leave space behind for Malmo, who have enough quality in attack to exploit this space. We are predicting a narrow victory for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-2 Malmo

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P