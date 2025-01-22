Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Ludogorets and Midtjylland are back in action in the Europa League when they square off at the Ludogorets Arena on Wednesday. The Bulgarian outfit have failed to taste victory in the competition and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell.

Ludogorets failed in their bid to secure a morale-boosting result before Europa League action as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly last Wednesday.

Before that, Igor Jovicevic’s men were on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws - a run which has seen them open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Bulgarian top-flight standings.

Trending

While Ludogorets are flying high in the league, they have struggled to impose themselves in the Europa League, failing to win their six matches so far as they sit 32nd in the table with just three points from a possible 18.

Elsewhere, Midtjylland turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind to snatch a 3-2 victory over RB Salzburg in a friendly at the Estádio Algarve.

Prior to that, Thomas Thomasberg’s men were condemned to 2-0 defeat against Porto in the Europa League on December 12, extending their losing streak to three games in the European second-tier competition.

Having kicked off their Europa League campaign with one draw and two victories from their first three matches, Midtjylland have picked up seven points from a possible 18 to sit 24th in the table.

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Midtjylland claiming one win while the spoils have been shared twice in their previous three encounters.

Ludogorets are one of just five sides yet to taste victory in the Europa League this season, losing three and claiming three draws from their six matches so far.

Midtjylland have lost six of their last seven competitve away games while picking up two wins since the first week of October.

Ludogorets have lost just one of their last seven competitive home matches across all competitions while claiming five wins and one draw since October 6.

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Prediction

Midtjylland currently occupy the final playoff qualifying spot in the Europa League table and will be desperate to secure all three points as they look to keep their European quest alive.

However, they have struggled to get going on the road in recent weeks and we fancy Ludogorets to claim a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Ludogorets 2-1 Midtjylland

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ludogorets to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Ludogorets’ last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback