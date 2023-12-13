Ludogorets vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Ludogorets will welcome Nordsjaelland to the Huvepharma Arena for a crucial UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (December 14th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Sunday. A dramatic end to the game saw Spas Delev step off the bench to score the match-winner in the 18th minute of injury time, less than a minute after coming on.

Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 away win over AB Copenhagen in the Denmark Landpokal Cup quarterfinal. The victory saw them complete a 5-1 aggregate win to book a date with Aarhus in the last four.

The Tigers will turn their focus back to the continental competition, where their last game saw them thrash Fenerbahce 6-1 at home. Ludogorets claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Spartak Trnava in their last outing.

The victory took them to second spot with nine points to show for their efforts in five games. Nordsjaelland are Group H leaders on 10 points.

Ludogorets vs Nordsjaelland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nordsjaelland claimed a 7-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Ludogorets have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions (one loss).

Nordsjaelland have scored 17 goals in the Conference League, the most of all sides in the group stage this season.

Ludogorets have scored eight of their last 10 Conference League goals in the second half.

Four of Nordsjaelland's last five away games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ludogorets vs Nordsjaelland Prediction

Ludogorets and Nordsjaelland are one of three sides battling it out for the top two spots in the group alongside Fenerbahce. Nordsjaelland hold a one-point advantage and only need to avoid defeat here to guarantee a spot in the playoffs next year.

Ludogorets will have revenge on their minds, having suffered their joint-worst away defeat in European football in the reverse fixture. Nordsjaelland have never made it to the knockout rounds of any UEFA competition but their attacking prowess means they will fancy their chances.

A lot is riding on the outcome of this game and a cautious approach might be prioritized by both managers.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-1 Nordsjaelland

Ludogorets vs Nordsjælland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half