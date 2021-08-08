Ludogorets vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22 

Ludogorets will host Olympiacos at the Huvepharma Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Piraeus last week, with Kiril Despodov and Aguibou Camara scoring second-half goals to leave it all to play for in Razgrad.

Ludogorets saw off Slovenian champions Mura with a 3-1 aggregate victory to progress to this stage, while Olympiacos qualified at the expense of Neftci Baku.

The hosts have begun the defense of their domestic league crown and have posted two wins from two. Olympiacos will not kickstart their title defense until later in the month.

The winner of this tie will take on Danish champions Brondby in the playoff round later in the month for a place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Ludogorets vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

Last week's clash was the first time both sides have met in official competition. They traded tackles in a friendly in June 2017 that also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ludogorets have been in domestic action this term and have won all three matches on the domestic scene, including a 4-0 victory over CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Super Cup.

Ludogorets form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Olympiacos form guide (including friendlies): D-W-W-W-W

Ludogorets vs Olympiacos Team News

Ludogorets

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Olympiacos

Tiquinho Soares (arm), Konstantinos Fortounis (cruciate ligament) and Alexios Kalogeropoulos are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Tiquinho Soares, Konstantinos Fortounis, Alexios Kalogeropoulos

Suspension: None

Ludogorets vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina (GK); Anton Nedyalkov, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves, Cauly Souza; Kiril Despodov, Pieros Sotiriou, Alex Menezes

Olympiacos Predicted XI (5-4-1): Konstantinos Tzolakis (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Pape Cisse, Ruben Semedo, Ousseynou Ba, Kenny Lala; Giorgios Masouras, Puerre Malong, Mady Camara, Mathieu Valbuena; Koka

Ludogorets vs Olympiacos Prediction

The first leg draw leaves the tie firmly in the balance and neither team are likely to go all out given the delicate nature of the tie.

Both sides are traditionally conservative in their play and the extra pressure of the game could translate into a cagey encounter of few chances.

Olympiacos have more experienced players who have the requiste wherewithal to perform at this stage and we are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Ludogorets 0-1 Olympiacos

