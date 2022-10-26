Ludogorets vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Real Betis will look to return to winning ways when they play Ludogorets at the Ludogorets Arena in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

Los Verdiblancos are atop Group C with ten points, winning their opening three games before a 1-1 draw with AS Roma. Sergio Canales' first-half strike for the hosts was canceled out by Andrea Belotti early into the restart to secure a point for the Giallorossi.

A victory this week will ensure a direct place in the Round of 16 for the La Liga side.

However, Betis haven't been at their best lately, winning just one of their last five games across competitions. Manuel Pellegrini's side were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the weekend, but it was their first loss in six games.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, are just three points behind them and come into Thursday's clash on a four-game winning run across competitions. The Bulgarian side have done well despite being drawn in a tough group and are still in contention to reach the last 16.

Ludogorets vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Betis and Ludogorets hadn't met before this season.

Betis beat Ludogorets 3-2 in their first meeting in September. It was also El Glorioso's first game against a Bulgarian club.

Ludogorets have lost all seven of their previous meetings with Spanish teams in European competitions. It's the most losses they've suffered against teams from one country

Betis are unbeaten in five Europa League games, their longest unbeaten run in the competition since February 2019.

Ludogorets have been beaten only once in their last five Europa League games, having lost 12 of their previous 13.

Betis are looking to win three consecutive away games in Europe for the first time, having won their last two in the competition this season.

Ludogorets vs Real Betis Prediction

Ludogorets have exceeded expectations in Europe this season by keeping their progression hopes alive after four games into the campaign.

Betis, meanwhile, are not in their best form right now but have enough quality in their ranks to come away with a win and keep their unbeaten run intact.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-2 Real Betis

Ludogorets vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Betis

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

