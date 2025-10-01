Ludogorets vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Ludogorets and Real Betis return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they square off at the Ludogorets Arena on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since they faced off in this competition back in 2022, when the La Liga side picked up two wins from their two group-stage encounters.

Ad

Ludogorets had to see off a late comeback scare against Malmo in their Europa League opener last Wednesday as they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over the Swedish outfit at the Eleda Stadium.

This was followed by a more comfortable 3-0 victory over PFK Montana in the Bulgarian Premier League, where Rui Mota’s men are the only unbeaten side after the first nine games (6W, 3D) and sit third in the table.

Ad

Trending

Ludogorets head into Thursday’s Europa League tie unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since August’s 2-1 loss against Shkendija.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United forward Antony scored one and set up another to help Real Betis fight back from behind twice and salvage a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in their Europa League opener last Wednesday.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men followed this with a 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Sunday to make it two wins from two in La Liga and climb into sixth place in the league table.

Ad

While Betis journey to the Ludogorets Arena in search of their first Europa League win of the season, they are yet to taste victory on the road this season, playing out three stalemates in their three away matches so far.

Ludogorets vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Ludogorets and Real Betis, with Pellegrini’s men picking up two wins from their previous two encounters.

Real Betis have lost just one of their eight matches in all competitions this season, while picking up three wins and four draws so far.

Ludogorets are unbeaten in 20 of their 21 competitive home games, claiming 16 wins and four draws since the start of February.

Betis are on a run of six back-to-back competitive away matches without a win, claiming five draws and losing once since May 8.

Ad

Ludogorets vs Real Betis Prediction

Ludogorets head into Thursday’s clash in strong form and will be backing themselves against a well-drilled Real Betis side, who have struggled to get going on the road.

However, Pellegrini’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done, and we are backing them to secure all three points at the Ludogorets Arena.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-2 Real Betis

Ad

Ludogorets vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Betis’ last six games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More