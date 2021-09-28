Ludogorets vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Ludogorets and Red Star Belgrade will trade tackles in Group F of the Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Botev Vratsa at the same ground on Sunday. Pieros Sotiriou scored a first-half brace to guide his side to all three points.

Red Star Belgrade also secured all three points in a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Novi Pazar.

Ludogorets began their Europa League sojourn with a 1-1 draw away to Danish side Midtjylland two weeks ago. Gustav Isaksen and Kiril Despodov scored first-half goals to share the spoils.

Red Star Belgrade secured all three points in a 2-1 home victory over Braga to move to the top of the standings in Group F.

Ludogorets vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

Both sides were paired in the qualification stage for the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. They could not be separated in a 4-4 aggregate draw after two legs but Ludogorets scored two goals in extra time to secure a 6-4 aggregate victory.

The hosts have won three of their last five matches in all competitions. Ludogorets are on an eight-game unbeaten run, with seven wins registered in this sequence.

Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Ludogorets vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Ludogorets

Cauly and Wenderson have both been ruled out of the game due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Cauly, Wenderson

Suspension: None

Red Star Belgrade

Milan Pavkov is the only injury concern for the Serbian giants. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injury: Milan Pavkov

Suspension: None

Ludogorets vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina (GK); Josue Sa, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves, Elvis Manu; Higinio Marín, Pieros Sotiriou, Bernhard Tekpetey

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Milan Rodic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milos Degenek, Milan Gajic; Sekou Sanogo; Nenad Krsticic, Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, Aleksandar Katai; Lois Diony

Ludogorets vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched across the board and this could see them play in a cautious manner.

Red Star Belgrade are in a more comfortable position but Ludogorets will not want to lose further ground by playing too high. This could translate into a tactical game of few scoring chances and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-1 Red Star Belgrade

