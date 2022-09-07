Ludogorets vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Ludogorets will entertain Roma at the Stadium Ludogorets Arena in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The hosts are in the group stage of the competition for the seventh season in a row but have made the knockouts just thrice in this period. They began their campaign in the first round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, where they beat Zalgiris 4-3 on aggregate in the playoffs.

Roma, meanwhile, won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League last season. They are back in the Europa League for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, when they lost 8-5 on aggregate against Manchester United in the semifinals.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague



Which game are you most excited for?



#UEL We're back this week 🤩🍿Which game are you most excited for? We're back this week 🤩🍿Which game are you most excited for? ⚽️#UEL https://t.co/MoDQAyHBtg

Ludogorets vs Roma Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions. Both Ludogorets and Roma have experience of going up against teams from Italy and Bulgaria respectively.

In ten games against Bulgarian opponents, Roma have suffered just two defeats and picked up seven wins, while one game has ended in a draw. The hosts have met Italian opponents six times, winning and drawing just once apiece and losing four.

Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Roma form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Ludogorets vs Roma Team News

Ludogorets

Claude Goncalves is the only reported absentee for the Eagles, as Cauly returned to the fold in the second leg of the playoff against Zalgiris.

Injured: Claude Goncalves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Roma

Stephan El Shaarawy and Marash Kumbulla have muscle injuries and will return to the fold after the international break. Tammy Abraham left Roma's 4-0 loss in Serie A against Udinese with shoulder pain and is sidelined for this game.

Nicolò Zaniolo also has a shoulder injury and has been sidelined for a few weeks. Georginio Wijnaldum is a long-term absentee after suffering a broken leg during training last month.

AS Roma @OfficialASRoma



#ASRoma I tre gol della nostra ultima trasferta in Bulgaria I tre gol della nostra ultima trasferta in Bulgaria 🇧🇬#ASRoma https://t.co/xpWTBEJKcs

Injured: Georginio Wijnaldum, Nicolo Zaniolo, Marash Kumbulla, Stephan El Shaarawy, Ebrima Darboe, Tammy Abraham

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ludogorets vs Roma Predicted XIs

Ludogorets (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Cicinho, Anton Nedyalkov, Olivier Verdon, Denny Gropper; Ivan Yordanov, Jakub Piotrowski, Manuel Cafumana; Kiril Despodov, Bernard Tekpetey, Igor Nascimento

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Andrea Belotti

Ludogorets vs Roma Prediction

The hosts are in solid form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions. Roma suffered their first defeat of the campaign in their previous outing, falling to a 4-0 away loss to Udinese.

Nonetheless, I Giallorossi have the upper hand in terms of squad quality and should be secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-2 Roma

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav