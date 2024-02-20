Ludogorets vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Ludogorets will host Servette at the Huvepharma Arena on Thursday in the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League playoff-round clash.

The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of results in the Bulgarian top flight at the moment and are now targeting a 13th consecutive Parva Liga title. They picked up a 3-1 win over Cherno More in their last match, with Rwan Cruz scoring a brace before Poland international Jakub Piotrowski got in on the act just before the break.

Servette have also enjoyed a strong run of form in their league campaign so far this season and will be looking to replicate the same on the European stage this week. They picked up a narrow but thoroughly deserved 2-1 victory over Lugano last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat before Miroslav Stevanovic and Bendeguz Bolla scored a quickfire double late in the match to clinch maximum points for the Maroons.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last week. The Swiss outfit will, however, be gutted not to have secured the win after managing 23 shot attempts compared to Ludogorets' seven.

Ludogorets vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Ludogorets and Servette.

The hosts have had nine competitive meetings against Swiss opposition. They have won just one of those games, drawn four times and lost the other four.

The visitors have had five meetings against Bulgarian opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, drawn once and lost the other two.

Ludogorets have kept five clean sheets in their last seven competitive outings.

The Maroons have picked up 19 points on the road in the Super League this season, the joint-highest in the competition alongside Young Boys.

Ludogorets vs Servette Prediction

Ludogorets have won two of their last three games and are undefeated in their last eight competitive outings. They have won their last five home games on the bounce and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's match.

Servette's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, won just one of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Ludogorets 2-1 Servette

Ludogorets vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)