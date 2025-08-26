Ludogorets vs Shkendija Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

Ludogorets will face Shkendija at the Huvepharma Arena on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in recent games and now have work to do this week if they are to secure a spot in the main stage of the Europa League for a second consecutive campaign.

They faced Petrocub Hincesti at this stage of the qualifiers last season, beating the Moldovan club home and away with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline. They, however, suffered a 2-1 defeat in their first-leg clash on the road this time around, taking the lead via a Deroy Duarte strike 18 minutes in before their opponents came from behind to snatch the win.

Shkendija were held to a goalless draw by Arsimi in their last league outing and will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Thursday.

The North Macedonian outfit capitalized on their home advantage last week with Liridon Latifi and Besart Ibraimi getting on the scoresheet in either half to overturn an early deficit. They will now be looking to complete the job when they head to Bulgaria on Thursday.

Ludogorets vs Shkendija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last week.

Shkendija are set to make their debut appearance in the main stages of a European competition this season.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, will appear in the main stages of a major European competition for a 10th consecutive campaign this season.

Ballistët's latest first-leg result marked their first ever win in the Europa League play-off round after losing each of their previous six games at this stage by an aggregate scoreline of 18-2.

Ludogorets vs Shkendija Prediction

The Eagles are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five. They are, however, comfortable favorites heading into the midweek clash and will rely heavily on their home advantage to overturn last week's result.

Shkendija did what was required of them on home soil last week but have a far greater test on the road this Thursday. They will likely look to sit back and defend their advantage, a tactic which could ultimately cost them.

Prediction: Ludogorets 3-1 Shkendija

Ludogorets vs Shkendija Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

