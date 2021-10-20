Ludogorets vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Looking to make it two wins from two in Group F of the Europa League, Sporting Braga visit the Huvepharma Arena to square off against Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday.

The hosts, on the other hand, are without a win so far and will be looking to end this dry spell and get their campaign up and running.

Ludogorets returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out FC Tsarsko Selo Sofia 4-0 in the Parva Liga.

Stanislav Genchev’s side head into the game on a three-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw.

They have now turned their sights to the Europa League, where they are third in Group F after picking up one point from their first two outings.

Meanwhile, Sporting Braga progressed into the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal last time out courtesy of an emphatic 5-0 win over UFC Moitense.

Similarly, Carlos Carvalhal’s men are in resurgent form, claiming three wins and two draws from each of their last five games across all competitions.

With three points from their opening two group games, Sporting Braga are currently second in the group, three points off first-placed Red Star Belgrade.

Ludogorets vs Sporting Braga Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides. Ludogorets have had the upper hand in their previous two encounters, claiming one win and one draw.

Ludogorets Form Guide (all competitions):W-L-W-D-W

Sporting Braga Form Guide (all competitions):W-D-W-D-W

Ludogorets vs Sporting Braga Team News

Ludogorets

The hosts will take to the pitch without Cauly, Higinio Marin and Wenderson, who have been sidelined through injuries. Cicinho will also play no part in the game as he is currently serving his suspension.

Injured: Cauly, Cicinho, Higinio Marin, Wenderson

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga

David Carmo remains the only injury concern for the visitors as the Portuguese defender is recuperating from an ankle injury.

Injured: David Carmo

Suspended: None

Ludogorets vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Josue Sa, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves; Bernard Tekpetey; Dominik Yankov, Kiril Despodov; Pieros Sotiriou

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matheus; Vitor Tormena, Diogo Leite, Paulo Oliveira; Yan Couto, Al Musrati, Lucas Mineiro, Wenderson Galeno; Andre Castro, Mario Gonzalez, Ricardo Horta

Ludogorets vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed an upsurge in form in recent weeks and will be looking to build on their emphatic wins last time out.

Considering that they head into the game in similar form, we predict they will cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-1 Sporting Braga

Edited by Peter P