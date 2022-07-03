Ludogorets vs Sutjeska prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifying 2022-23

Ludogorets will host Montenegro champions Sutjeska in the first leg of the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Tuesday.

The hosts, who have made a name for themselves in the UCL since their victory over Real Madrid in 2018, will fancy their prospects as they have drawn a relatively easy opponent in the first round.

The visitors will have to play out of their skin to glean any positives out of this game.

Ludogorets vs Sutjeska Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other twice in the past, both in the group stages of the Europa League. Ludogorets emerged victorious on both occasions, with their last victory coming in the 2015 Europa League group stages.

The visitors nonetheless, managed to put up a decent fight in both the games and even managed to find the back of the net against their stronger opponents.

Ludogorets form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Sutjeska form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Ludogrets vs Sutjeska Team News

Ludogorets

Aleksander Vujicic did not feature in any of their friendly matches following the end of last season and is doubtful for the first leg of this tie as well.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Aleksander Vujicic

Sutjeska

Calvin Gavic (hip) and Petro Demichilis (knee) are both ruled out of the tie due to their respective injuries.

Injured: Calvin Gavic, Petro Demichilis

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Ludogorets vs Sutjeska Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Cicinho, Josue Sa, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Cauly Oliveira, Claude Goncalves; Bernard Tekpetey; Dominik Yankov, Kiril Despodov; Pieros Sotiriou

Sutjeska Predicted XI(3-5-2): Vladan Gilgen, Milos Vucic, Novika Eratovic, Tomas Racic, Ijor Bezo, Martin Alharish, Nikola Petrovic, Bezo Markovic, Filip Nerozovic, Craig Augusto, Filip Mitrovic

Ludogorets vs Sutjeska Prediction

The hosts will definitely fancy their chances of progression, with Sutjeska being the unranked prospect in this fixture.

However, Ludogorets will have to overcome any signs of complacency, something which has affected their performances in recent friendlies.

The visitors will have a lot to prove to upstage Ludogorets. They will take some confidence from their past performances. However, they are yet to beat the hosts in a European tie.

No team from Montenegro has yet managed to make it to the group stages of the Champions League, and Sutjeska have a long way to go.

A victory for the hosts appears to be on the cards.

Prediction: Ludogorets 3-1 Sutjeska

