Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

After picking up another grinding win at the weekend over Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur continue their Europa League campaign this Thursday by facing Ludogorets.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from last week’s shock defeat to Royal Antwerp against the Bulgarian side, who have lost both of their opening fixtures in this competition. This game seems like a perfect way for Tottenham to rebound.

Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Obviously their level of competition hasn’t been close to Tottenham’s, but Ludogorets are on a strong run this season, domestically at least. They sit at the top of the Bulgarian First Professional League, and are on an unbeaten run of 10 matches.

However, they’ve lost both of their prior Europa League group stage matches since qualifying for the competition by beating Dynamo Brest. Last week saw them beaten 4-3 by LASK – the side easily brushed aside by Tottenham two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Tottenham – ignoring that loss to Antwerp – are on a fantastic run right now. They’ve lost just once in domestic competition this season – on the opening day to Everton – and have already won in Bulgaria once this season, defeating Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Ludogorets form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Ludogorets reportedly only have two injury concerns coming into this game. Both are long-term issues, as Wanderson and Higinio Marin are both sidelined until 2021 with a knee injury and a leg fracture respectively.

Injured: Wanderson, Higinio Marin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham have no serious injury concerns, although young defenders Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga won’t be available for this game. Rodon has not been registered for this competition, while Tanganga is still recovering from a mild thigh problem.

However, Jose Mourinho is still likely to make a number of changes to the side that defeated Brighton on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Japhet Tanganga

Suspended: None

Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Ludogorets predicted XI (4-3-3): Plamen Iliev, Cicinho, Cosmin Moti, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov, Anicet Andrianantenaina, Stephane Badji, Alex Santana, Bernard Tekpetey, Elvis Manu, Dominik Yankov

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura

Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham slipped up badly last week against Royal Antwerp and their fringe players didn’t perform as Jose Mourinho would’ve liked, but this game against Ludogorets should be business as usual for them.

Ludogorets are simply not close to Spurs when it comes to sheer quality, and with Gareth Bale easing back to form and the likes of Lo Celso, Vinicius and Lucas looking to impress, expect Tottenham to pick up a thumping win in Bulgaria.

Prediction: Ludogorets 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur