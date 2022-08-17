Ludogorets vs Zalgiris prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23

Ludogorets will host Zalgiris at the Huvepharma Arena on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs.

The home side participated in the Champions League qualifiers this summer, beating Sutjeska Niksic and Shamrock Rovers in the first and second rounds respectively before losing 6-3 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb in the third round.

Ludogorets have qualified for the group stages of the continental showpiece in the last five seasons and will begin their push for a sixth appearance this week.

Like their hosts, Zalgiris began their European qualification campaign last month, seeing off Ballkani and Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmo in the first and second rounds of the Champions League qualifiers. However, they suffered a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the third round and will now vie for a Europa League group stage spot.

The visitors have never appeared in the group stages of a European competition. They were knocked out at this stage of the qualifiers last season by Bodo/Glimt and will hope for better luck this season.

Ludogorets vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Ludogorets and Zalgiris. The two sides last faced off in a Champions League qualifying tie back in 2017, with the Bulgarian club winning 5-3 on aggregate.

Ludogorets Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-L-D

Zalgiris Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Ludogorets vs Zalgiris Team News

Ludogorets

The home side have a couple of absentees ahead of their midweek game. Dominik Yankov, Rick and Zan Karnicnik all received red cards last time out and are out with suspensions while Cauly Oliveira and Claude Gonçalves are both injured and will be absent as well.

Injured: Cauly Oliveira, Claude Gonçalves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dominik Yankov, Rick, Zan Karnicnik

Zalgiris

The visitors also had a player get sent off in their last continental outing, and Petar Mamic has now been suspended from Thursday's game as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Petar Mamic

Ludogorets vs Zalgiris Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Cicinho, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov; Ivan Yordanov, Jakub Piotrowski, Show; Kiril Despodov, Bernard Tekpetey, Igor Nascimento

Zalgiris Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edvinas Gertmonas (GK); Nemanja Ljubisavljevic, Mario Pavelic, Kipras Kazukolovas, Saulius Mikoliunas; Oliver Buff, Nicolas Gorobsov, Marko Milickovic, Fabien Ourega; Francis Kyeremeh, Renan

Ludogorets vs Zalgiris Prediction

Ludogorets are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. However, they have won five of their last six home games and will be looking forward to this one.

Zalgiris are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 12 games across all competitions. The visitors could hold on for a draw here.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-1 Zalgiris

