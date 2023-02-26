Lugano vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Lugano entertain Basel at Stadio di Cornaredo in the Super League on Sunday (February 26).

The hosts finished fourth last season, earning qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League, but were knocked out in the third qualifying round. They hope to have another continental campaign in a few months after reaching fourth spot in the Super League standings.

The 2021–22 Swiss Cup winners don’t have an unassailable lead over the two teams behind them. Their tally of 29 points could be outrun by fifth-placed Luzern (27 points) and sixth-placed Basel (26 points). However, manager Mattia Croci-Torti is upbeat about his team's chances of holding out and climbing even further.

Basel, meanwhile, were vice-champions last season behind FC Zurich, which came with a ticket to the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round. The visitors have made their way past the second and third qualifying rounds, playoffs and group stage and the knockout playoffs to reach the Round of 16.

FCB have won six league games out of 21, drawn eight and lost seven. They have won twice in their last five games, with both victories coming at home. Their away record has been unimpressive, though, with one win in their last five outings. Basel lost their two previous clashes with Lugano home and away.

Lugano vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The hosts have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games against Basel.

Lugano have been outscored by Basel 6-4 in their last five meetings.

The hosts have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home games.

The visitors have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Lugano have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games, while Basel have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Lugano – D-D-L-D-Wl; Basel – W-D-L-W-L.

Lugano vs Basel Prediction

The hosts have five players sidelined through injury, including midfielder Mattia Bottani and centre-back Lukas Mai. Centre-forward Zan has been a top performer with ten goals and three assists and remains the main attacking threat.

The visitors, meanwhile, also have injury concerns, with three players set to miss the clash, including Jean-Kevin Augustin. Zeki Amdouni and Andi Zeqiri lead the side with six goals apiece.

Lugano will leave no stone unturned to keep their Europa Conference League spot and should take the win.

Prediction: Lugano 2-1 Basel

Lugano vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lugano

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Lugano to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Basel to score - Yes

